Position: Accounting Internship/ Attachment
Location: Thika Road
Duration: 3 months
Position: TWO (2) professional Accounting Interns/attache’s
Job Description
Are you a young vibrant and energetic individual who has a desire to succeed?
Upesi Maize Millers is a factory for milling food products on Thika Road. We are currently seeking TWO (2) professional Accounting Interns/attache’s to join our team as an intern for 3 months with a possibility of extension of contract. This unique three-month internship opportunity is for someone who has a strong interest in pursuing a career in Finance.
Responsibilities
- Generating clients’ invoices and processing of orders
- Reconciling debtors and creditors on a monthly basis
- Undertaking monthly bank reconciliations
- Maintaining an update of fixed assets register on a regular basis
- Assigning asset codes for marking reconciling with the relevant accounts
- Generating imprest requests and maintaining up to date register on surrender for monthly review
- Issuing receipts to all inward funds received and maintain receipts inward register for cheques received and direct banking
- Maintaining the Authority’s computerized cash book
- Ensuring receipts and payments are accurately posted both in the cash book and Vote book
- Maintaining records for creditors as well as debtors and generating regular reports to assist management in settlements of accounts payables and prompt collection of accounts receivables
- Maintaining cheque payments and cheque inward/receipts register ensuring completeness in terms of details i.e. PAYE, dispatch, cancelled cheques etc.
- Maintaining accounts document movement registers; ensuring proper authorization, approval and stamping to avoid duplication
- Assist the Accountant with managing office petty cash in line with the policy
Qualifications
- Undertaking/Done with Degree/Diploma in Accounts or its Business equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- A quick learner with self-initiative
- Good Communication Skills.
- Preferred candidates should be living on Thika Road or have an easy access to Thika Rd.
How to apply
DELIVER A HARDCOPY CV and COVER-LETTER to the factory located at Juja, past Kareme Petrol Station, behind Olympia Hardware. Deadline: 04/10/2020. On the letter, ensure you quote the following:
- State your current area of residence (Preferred candidates should be living on Thika Road or have an easy access to Thika Rd).
- Any previous employer(s) and their contacts.
- Whether you are currently working or not (However, this is not a requirement for employment as the position targets those working and those not currently employed).
- Your education history.