Position: Accounting and Administration Analyst

Job Type: Full Time

Job Category: Finance

Closing Date: September 24th, 2020

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Cytonn Properties LLP is a facility and property management entity providing rental property supervision and management, which includes rent and service charge collection, tenancy relations management, service providers management and property maintenance among other property management needs. This removes the inconvenience that comes from being a landlord in a gated community, which is taken up by Cytonn Properties’ team thus guaranteeing a satisfactory income to owners of the properties.

Cytonn Properties does this by offering expertise and personalized attention in the management individual property units, working efficiently and effectively to maintain the units and common facilities of the developments, allowing the residents to live stress free and productive lives.

The management concept is founded on professionalism, integrity, accountability and quality service that guarantees the maximum return for the owners’ investment while maintaining the property at the highest standards to attract and retain the best tenants’ possible, leading to capital preservation and appreciation. As such we have adopted global facilities and property management best practices in our management model to ensure that we deliver to promise.

To enable Cytonn Properties provide efficient accounting and administration duties with precision to its tenants and residents, we are is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual who is attentive to details and has strong entrepreneurial skills to join the Facility and Property Management team as a Accounting and Administration Analyst.

Responsibilities

Perform period-end closing activities, including billing of utility, rent, service charge and property management fees from the facilities and management system, in addition to issuing statements by 1st of each month.

Track compliance on collections of billed amounts and apply policy in place to enhance collection and record and collect penalties imposed.

Process in the system daily deposits and create deposit detail, receipt of payments journals, file paper documentation.

Perform bank and cash reconciliations and substantiate financial transactions with verified source documentation.

Generate monthly, quarterly and annual financials and accounting reports.

Prepare annual budgets and review expense ledgers and assist in recovery reconciliations including to ensure cost-effectiveness.

Review service contract and the associated bills, including the procurement and settlement of the service providers payments as per the contracts.

Review renovations or refurbishments quotes that will be presented against approved budgets by the Management Company.

Conduct annual audit and present financials to Management Company.

In coordination with facility manager/caretaker, ensure compliance to all procedures as listed in the lease and the Property Manager agreement.

Advising the Facility Manager/Caretaker on increasing energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness measures.

Monitor that service level maintenance contracts schedules are performed as per contracts and scheduled where necessary to ensure that they meet the needs of the facility.

Ensure that facilities meet government regulations including payment of statutory requirements such as rent and rates and also meet environmental, health and safety standards.

In coordination with Facility Manager/Caretaker, processing move-ins including leases issued to tenants of units managed by the property manager, tenancy application form for all tenants, as well as processing move-outs in the tenancy clearance exit form for any admin & accounting issues.

Adequate supervision of the multi-disciplinary teams of service contract providers staff including cleaning, maintenance, grounds and security.

Drafting reports and making written recommendations.

Any other duties that may be assigned to the Analyst.

Qualifications

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya or equivalent qualification (CPA-K, ACCA), Degree is not a must.

At least 2 years’ experience working in property management will be an added advantage.

Communication and influencing skills, in person and in writing, and customer service skills.

Analytical, decision making and problem-solving skills.

A team player with ability to lead and manage teams.

Attention to detail but also the ability to see the implications for the bigger picture, including having a commercial sense.

Organization skills with good time management skills and ability to multi task, prioritise and to handle a complex, varied workload.

Good knowledge of IT packages, including accounting or facilities management systems.

How to apply

