Job Vacancy: Accounts Payable

Location: Nairobi

Our client, a supermarket chain, is recruiting an Accounts Payable to join their growing team.

Job Summary: Responsible for processing all invoices received for payment and for undertaking the payment of all creditors in an accurate, efficient and timely manner.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Calculate, post business transactions, process invoices, verify financial data for use in maintaining accounts payable records, and provide other clerical support necessary to pay the obligations of the organization
  • Clarify any questionable invoice items, prices or receiving signatures
  • Obtain proper information and/or data regarding invoice payments
  • Assemble invoices to be completed for payment
  • Verify and calculate all extensions and totals on invoices (calculating and taking discounts when applicable),
  • Review invoices and requisitions for satisfactory payment approval
  • Check vendor files for any previous payments and assign voucher numbers
  • Maintain copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files
  • Prepare vouchers as per accounting policies and procedures
  • Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status
  • Reconcile bank statements

Key Requirements

  • Proven working experience as Accounts Payable
  • Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable principles
  • Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
  • Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
  • Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software
  • Proficiency in English and in MS Office
  • Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
  • High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
  • BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

