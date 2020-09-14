Job Vacancy: Accounts Payable

Location: Nairobi

Our client, a supermarket chain, is recruiting an Accounts Payable to join their growing team.

Job Summary: Responsible for processing all invoices received for payment and for undertaking the payment of all creditors in an accurate, efficient and timely manner.

Key Responsibilities:

Calculate, post business transactions, process invoices, verify financial data for use in maintaining accounts payable records, and provide other clerical support necessary to pay the obligations of the organization

Clarify any questionable invoice items, prices or receiving signatures

Obtain proper information and/or data regarding invoice payments

Assemble invoices to be completed for payment

Verify and calculate all extensions and totals on invoices (calculating and taking discounts when applicable),

Review invoices and requisitions for satisfactory payment approval

Check vendor files for any previous payments and assign voucher numbers

Maintain copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files

Prepare vouchers as per accounting policies and procedures

Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status

Reconcile bank statements

Key Requirements

Proven working experience as Accounts Payable

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable principles

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers

Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software

Proficiency in English and in MS Office

Customer service orientation and negotiation skills

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.