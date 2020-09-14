Job Vacancy: Accounts Payable
Location: Nairobi
Our client, a supermarket chain, is recruiting an Accounts Payable to join their growing team.
Job Summary: Responsible for processing all invoices received for payment and for undertaking the payment of all creditors in an accurate, efficient and timely manner.
Key Responsibilities:
- Calculate, post business transactions, process invoices, verify financial data for use in maintaining accounts payable records, and provide other clerical support necessary to pay the obligations of the organization
- Clarify any questionable invoice items, prices or receiving signatures
- Obtain proper information and/or data regarding invoice payments
- Assemble invoices to be completed for payment
- Verify and calculate all extensions and totals on invoices (calculating and taking discounts when applicable),
- Review invoices and requisitions for satisfactory payment approval
- Check vendor files for any previous payments and assign voucher numbers
- Maintain copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files
- Prepare vouchers as per accounting policies and procedures
- Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status
- Reconcile bank statements
Key Requirements
- Proven working experience as Accounts Payable
- Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounting payable principles
- Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
- Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
- Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and proprietary software
- Proficiency in English and in MS Office
- Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.