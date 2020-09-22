VA/7 ACCOUNTANT (1 Position-Based in Nairobi )

Responsibilities

Confirming the accuracy and completeness of accounts receivables (invoicing, receipting, banking and reconciliations) and reporting on the same as appropriate before payment;

Identifying any incidences of non-compliance with laid down financial systems and financial risks facing the Corporation and recommending remedial measures;

Preparing management accounts and end of year financial statements as well as timely submission of annual financial statements of accounts;

Reviewing and coordinating accounts analysis and reconciliations (including bank reconciliations) on a daily basis;

Monitoring and evaluating the laid down systems and make recommendations for improving the financial systems;

Preparation and reconciliation of credit reports Ensuring provision of accurate timely reliable financial information; and Organizing and coordinating responses to audit queries.

File all Company taxes correctly and confirm the Company is abiding with all tax laws.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting, including fully qualified in either ACCA/CIMA /ACA/CPA;

Relevant Experience

Minimum of three (3) years, Finance experience, with at least 2 being in a similar position;

Knowledgeable in all aspects of financial institutions and IFRS standards;

Be a registered member in good standing with ICPAK or equivalent body;

Proficiency in the usage of recognized computer accounting software and common office applications; reliable experience in a versatile ERP system

Experience in preparing budgets and forecasts.

Proficient in numerical presentation;

How to Apply

Shortlisted candidates for VA/1 must obtain clearance from the following:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Applicants for positions VA/2, VA/9, VA10 and VA/11 must clearly indicate their preferred station of work or indicate willingness to work in any of the mentioned regional offices.

Further, all candidates are required to provide their valid membership with relevant professional bodies.

Applicants meeting desired qualifications should send their applications giving full details of their age, qualifications, experience, present and expected remuneration, full contact address including daytime telephone number, detailed C.V, copies of certificates and testimonials and contact details of three referees.

Applications should indicate position applied for including the reference number and addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Media Council of Kenya

P.O. Box 43132- 00100

NAIROBI

Applications can be sent via the following link: www.mediacouncil.or.ke/careers. In which you are required to provide ALL relevant details by 29th September 2020.

Alternatively, candidates can send a mail attaching all documents to; recruit@mediacouncil.or.ke

Further details relating to the vacant position are located in our website www.mediacouncil.or.ke.

NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification