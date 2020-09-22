Accountant

Palladium is a global leader in the design, development and delivery of Positive Impact – the intentional creation of enduring social and economic value. We work with foundations, investors, governments, corporations, communities and civil society to formulate strategies and implement solutions that generate lasting social, environmental and financial benefits.

For the past 50 years, we have been making Positive Impact possible. With a team of more than 2,500 employees operating in 90 plus countries and a global network of more than 35,000 technical experts, Palladium has improved – and is committed to continuing to improve – economies, societies and most importantly, people’s lives.

Palladium is a child-safe organisation, and screens applicants for suitability to work with children. We also provide equal employment to all participants and employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, veteran or marital status.

Palladium seeks an Accountant for the Regional Agriculture and Market Systems (RAMS) activity, a 5-year, $23 million task order under USAID’s Regional Integration and Stronger Economics (RISE) IDIQ mechanism. RAMS is designed to promote increased agricultural production, trade, improved policies, finance and investment, and resilience to shocks and stresses in the East Africa region by addressing agricultural issues that can only be solved on a regional basis. RAMS will collaborate closely with USAID/Kenya and East Africa’s regional intergovernmental partners, including the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) region. The Activity is organized under four objectives: 1) Strengthening cross-border agricultural market systems, 2) Accessing and scaling technologies, 3) Strengthening regional resilience, and 4) Strengthening the regional agriculture policy and regulatory environment. The RAMS geographic area of focus includes the East African countries of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Zambia.

The Accountant will support the Director of Finance and Administration. S-he will be responsible for liaising with Palladium’s Home Office to manage and troubleshoot project accounting issues as they may arise. S/he will report to the Director of Finance and Administration.

Reconcile project accounting and provide back-up documentation of all financial transactions into monthly accounting package to home office.

Establish and maintain electronic accounting tracking mechanisms, per Palladium and USAID accounting standards.

Conduct monthly audits of local expenditures as reported by the Project Office, including local bank reconciliation and US dollar expenses.

Review all local expenses for billing purposes.

Produce accurate and timely financial reports.

Act as first point of contact with local bank.

Prepare monthly cash forecast projections for approval and submission to Home Office.

Support procurement of goods and services for the project as needed.

Review invoices for local services for the project and prepare relevant payment approval forms for approval.

Minimum 5 years of experience in finance and accounting, preferably for USAID or other donor-funded projects .

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, business administration, or related field strongly preferred.

Experience with USAID accounting/financial procedures preferred.

Microsoft office suite proficiency and the ability to operate excel spreadsheet and word-processing programs at a highly proficient level.

Proactive problem-solving, decision-making and good judgment skills.

Demonstrated ability and commitment to manage confidential information.

Attention to detail and ability to effectively and efficiently perform multiple tasks and balance competing priorities.

Ability to communicate effectively with managers, colleagues, service providers and clients.

Strong Preference for Kenyan and East African citizens.

