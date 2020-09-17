SALARY SCALE : Ksh.18,730 x 670 – 20,740 x 690 – 22,120 x 910 – 23,940 – 920 – 27,620 x 930 – 30,420 p.m.

MEDICAL COVER : NHIF Scheme for Civil Servants,

TERMS OF SERVICE : Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade fur this cadre. An officer at this level may be deployed as an assistant to d salon instructor. Work at this level will involve undertaking both general and specialized duties.

Qualifications

A minimum of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education D (Plain) or its approved equivalent;

Must have undergone the initial NYS paramilitary programme at NYS College, Gilgil;

Be in possession of National Trade Test, Craft or Diploma Certificates; and

Have no criminal records;

Be aged Thirty Five (35) years and below.

How To Apply

Applications should be forwarded to:

The Director-General

National Youth Service

P.O. Box 30397-00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Director-General/CEO on or before 29th September 2020.

Applicants can also email their application to: directorgeneralnys@gmail.com