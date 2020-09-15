Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

  • Examine statements to ensure accuracy
  • Ensure that statements and records comply with laws and regulations
  • Compute taxes owed, prepare tax returns, ensure prompt payment
  • Inspect account books and accounting systems to keep up to date
  • Organize and maintain financial records
  • Improve businesses efficiency where money is concerned
  • Make best-practices recommendations to management
  • Suggest ways to reduce costs, enhance revenues and improve profits
  • Provide auditing services for businesses and individuals

Qualifications

  • Degree in Finance,CPA
  • 2 years and above to have an added advantage
  • Auditing experience
  • Demonstrate good administrative skills
  • Attention to detail and an interest in radio.
  • Excellent communication Skills- both verbal and written

How to Apply

send an email to jobske@pearlradio.co.ke

