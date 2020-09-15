Position: Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
- Examine statements to ensure accuracy
- Ensure that statements and records comply with laws and regulations
- Compute taxes owed, prepare tax returns, ensure prompt payment
- Inspect account books and accounting systems to keep up to date
- Organize and maintain financial records
- Improve businesses efficiency where money is concerned
- Make best-practices recommendations to management
- Suggest ways to reduce costs, enhance revenues and improve profits
- Provide auditing services for businesses and individuals
Qualifications
- Degree in Finance,CPA
- 2 years and above to have an added advantage
- Auditing experience
- Demonstrate good administrative skills
- Attention to detail and an interest in radio.
- Excellent communication Skills- both verbal and written
How to Apply
send an email to jobske@pearlradio.co.ke