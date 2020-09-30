Position: Accounting Internship/ Attachment

Location: Thika Road 

Duration: 3 months

Position: TWO (2) professional Accounting Interns/attache’s

Job Description

Are you a young vibrant and energetic individual who has a desire to succeed?

Upesi Maize Millers is a factory for milling food products on Thika Road. We are currently seeking TWO (2) professional Accounting Interns/attache’s to join our team as an intern for 3 months with a possibility of extension of contract. This unique three-month internship opportunity is for someone who has a strong interest in pursuing a career in Finance.

Responsibilities

  • Generating clients’ invoices and processing of orders
  • Reconciling debtors and creditors on a monthly basis
  • Undertaking monthly bank reconciliations
  • Maintaining an update of fixed assets register on a regular basis
  • Assigning asset codes for marking reconciling with the relevant accounts
  • Generating imprest requests and maintaining up to date register on surrender for monthly review
  • Issuing receipts to all inward funds received and maintain receipts inward register for cheques received and direct banking
  • Maintaining the Authority’s computerized cash book
  • Ensuring receipts and payments are accurately posted both in the cash book and Vote book
  • Maintaining records for creditors as well as debtors and generating regular reports to assist management in settlements of accounts payables and prompt collection of accounts receivables
  • Maintaining cheque payments and cheque inward/receipts register ensuring completeness in terms of details i.e. PAYE, dispatch, cancelled cheques etc.
  • Maintaining accounts document movement registers; ensuring proper authorization, approval and stamping to avoid duplication
  • Assist the Accountant with managing office petty cash in line with the policy

Qualifications

  • Undertaking/Done with Degree/Diploma in Accounts or its Business equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Proficiency in computer applications.
  • A quick learner with self-initiative
  • Good Communication Skills.
  • Preferred candidates should be living on Thika Road or have an easy access to Thika Rd.

How to apply

DELIVER A HARDCOPY CV and COVER-LETTER to the factory located at Juja, past Kareme Petrol Station, behind Olympia Hardware. Deadline: 04/10/2020. On the letter, ensure you quote the following:

  • State your current area of residence (Preferred candidates should be living on Thika Road or have an easy access to Thika Rd).
  • Any previous employer(s) and their contacts.
  • Whether you are currently working or not (However, this is not a requirement for employment as the position targets those working and those not currently employed).
  • Your education history.

