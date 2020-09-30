Position: Accounting Internship/ Attachment

Location: Thika Road

Duration: 3 months

Position: TWO (2) professional Accounting Interns/attache’s

Job Description

Are you a young vibrant and energetic individual who has a desire to succeed?

Upesi Maize Millers is a factory for milling food products on Thika Road. We are currently seeking TWO (2) professional Accounting Interns/attache’s to join our team as an intern for 3 months with a possibility of extension of contract. This unique three-month internship opportunity is for someone who has a strong interest in pursuing a career in Finance.

Responsibilities

Generating clients’ invoices and processing of orders

Reconciling debtors and creditors on a monthly basis

Undertaking monthly bank reconciliations

Maintaining an update of fixed assets register on a regular basis

Assigning asset codes for marking reconciling with the relevant accounts

Generating imprest requests and maintaining up to date register on surrender for monthly review

Issuing receipts to all inward funds received and maintain receipts inward register for cheques received and direct banking

Maintaining the Authority’s computerized cash book

Ensuring receipts and payments are accurately posted both in the cash book and Vote book

Maintaining records for creditors as well as debtors and generating regular reports to assist management in settlements of accounts payables and prompt collection of accounts receivables

Maintaining cheque payments and cheque inward/receipts register ensuring completeness in terms of details i.e. PAYE, dispatch, cancelled cheques etc.

Maintaining accounts document movement registers; ensuring proper authorization, approval and stamping to avoid duplication

Assist the Accountant with managing office petty cash in line with the policy

Qualifications

Undertaking/Done with Degree/Diploma in Accounts or its Business equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications.

A quick learner with self-initiative

Good Communication Skills.

Preferred candidates should be living on Thika Road or have an easy access to Thika Rd.

How to apply

DELIVER A HARDCOPY CV and COVER-LETTER to the factory located at Juja, past Kareme Petrol Station, behind Olympia Hardware. Deadline: 04/10/2020. On the letter, ensure you quote the following: