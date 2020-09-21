Monday, September 21, 2020 – A feud between two women over a man culminated in a lethal confrontation after one of the ladies stabbed her love rival to death with a beer bottle in Ndia, Kirinyaga County.

Purity Ngatha, 36, fatally stabbed Faith Wanja, 36, in the head with a broken beer bottle at Kairini Shopping Center on Saturday

According to Ndia Sub-County Police Commander, Joseph Mwika, the suspect is in police custody.

The police boss also confirmed that the man in question was also arrested to help police officers with investigations.

“The two ladies were fighting because of him, that’s why we have arrested him, and he is helping us with investigations,” Mwika said.

The man is said to have been having an affair with the two women without their knowledge and when they found out, they went berserk and tore into each other.

The suspects are detained at the Baricho Police Station as investigations continue.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Karatina General Hospital Mortuary.

