Monday, September 21, 2020 – Police have launched a manhunt for a gang that attacked and assaulted a 26-year old woman in Nakuru.

The savages are said to have gang-raped the woman and inserted a glass bottle in her private parts on Saturday, September 19th.

Confirming the incident, Emitik Sub-Location, Assistant Chief Richard Langat, said that the woman was rushed to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital for treatment by Good Samaritans who found her unconscious after the ordeal.

The administrator further confirmed that the victim succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, September 20th, while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two suspects have already been arrested according to Kuresoi South OCPD, Henry Nyaranga, and the search for their accomplices is going on.

“I have dispatched detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to undertake thorough investigations and appropriate action is taken,” he said.

At the same time, the police boss warned the youth against abusing drugs saying that the suspects may have been under the influence of drugs when they committed the heinous act.

The woman’s body was moved to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital morgue.

