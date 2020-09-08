(CASB 2) – J.G ‘’C’’- Eight posts,

Responsibilities

Performing Cleaning duties

Cleaning Office facilities, building and its Compounds

Any other duty assigned by your seniors

Qualifications

Primary school certificate;

D- (minus) and below

Six (6) months renewable contact

Candidates interested in the above position must have the following clearances:

A certificate of good conduct

A clearance certificate from the higher Educations Loans Board

A tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority

A certificate from the ethics and Anti – corruption commission

How To Apply

All applications should be submitted on or before 1st October 2020 by 4.30 pm.

Posted or hand delivered at the Kwale County Assembly Administration Block Offices on a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category in which they fall and addressed to:

The Secretary

Kwale County Assembly Board

P.o Box 231 – 80403

KWALE

OR submitted electronically; where all documents should be scanned and merged into one PDF file format, please quote the respective position on the subject of the email and send to clerk@kwalecountyassembly.co.ke

People with special needs are encouraged to apply

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Note: Kindly visit our official website http://www.kwalecountyassembly.co.ke for details of the requirements