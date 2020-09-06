VA/10 OFFICE ASSISTANT (6 positions -Based in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu and Mombasa)

Responsibilities

Manage the reception area to ensure effective telephone and visitor handling to maintain professional image of the council.

Making appointments and reservations both internally and externally for staff in the Council

Receiving and assisting clients/visitors at the reception, greeting them in a courteous, warm, and professional manner Promoting a positive image of the community

Receiving, sorting, registering and forwarding incoming mails to the Chief Executive Officer’s Office for action.

Routinely perform basic typing, filing, and clerical work as requested

Performing basic office administrative and HR duties assigned.

Attending to all incoming and outgoing calls of the Council

Operate office machines, such as photocopiers and scanners, facsimile machines, voice mail systems, and personal computers.

Qualifications

Possess a Diploma in secretarial studies from a recognized institution preferably KNEC, or Degree in Human Resource/Business Administration.

Proficient in Microsoft Office to include: Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Be excellent interpersonal skills and integrity

Good command of both English and Kiswahili languages

Have ability to work under pressure and independently

Three (3) years relevant experience in a similar position in a busy organization with HR and administrative responsibilities.

How to Apply

Shortlisted candidates for VA/1 must obtain clearance from the following:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Applicants for positions VA/2, VA/9, VA10 and VA/11 must clearly indicate their preferred station of work or indicate willingness to work in any of the mentioned regional offices.

Further, all candidates are required to provide their valid membership with relevant professional bodies.

Applicants meeting desired qualifications should send their applications giving full details of their age, qualifications, experience, present and expected remuneration, full contact address including daytime telephone number, detailed C.V, copies of certificates and testimonials and contact details of three referees.

Applications should indicate position applied for including the reference number and addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Media Council of Kenya

P.O. Box 43132- 00100

NAIROBI

Applications can be sent via the following link: www.mediacouncil.or.ke/careers. In which you are required to provide ALL relevant details by 29th September 2020.

Alternatively, candidates can send a mail attaching all documents to; recruit@mediacouncil.or.ke

Further details relating to the vacant position are located in our website www.mediacouncil.or.ke.

NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification