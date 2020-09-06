Job Group N – 6 POSTS,
Terms of Service- Permanent and Pensionable,
Work Station: Nandi County (For: Ol‟lessos Ward, Chemundu/Kapng‟etuny Ward, Kipkaren Ward, Kabisaga Ward, Kobujoi Ward and Chepterwai),
Salary: As prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),
Responsibilities
- Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Ward;
- Developing policies and plans;
- Ensuring effective service delivery;
- Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;
- Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public service;
- Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services; and
- Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board.
Qualifications
- Be a Kenyan citizen
- Be a holder of first Degree from a university recognized in Kenya with a working experience of not less than two (2) years OR
- Be a holder of a Diploma with Five (5) years‟ experience in Administration and Management.
- Have qualification and Knowledge in Administration or Management.
- Have geographical knowledge of the wards applied for.
Those who have worked in a similar position will have an added advantage.
The details of the posts can be accessed on the County’s website: www.nandi.go.ke
How To Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to send their applications in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:
The Secretary,
Nandi County Public Service Board,
P.O. Box 802-30300,
Kapsabet
In addition, interested candidates applying for Job Groups ‘N and above are advised to submit copies of letters of clearance from:
- Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)-Tax Compliance Certificate ;
- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
- Directorate of Criminal Investigations;
- Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); and
- Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
All applications should reach the office on or before Friday 2nd October, 2020 Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.