Job Group N – 6 POSTS,

Terms of Service- Permanent and Pensionable,

Work Station: Nandi County (For: Ol‟lessos Ward, Chemundu/Kapng‟etuny Ward, Kipkaren Ward, Kabisaga Ward, Kobujoi Ward and Chepterwai),

Salary: As prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),

Responsibilities

  • Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Ward;
  • Developing policies and plans;
  • Ensuring effective service delivery;
  • Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;
  • Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public service;
  • Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services; and
  • Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board.

Qualifications

  • Be a Kenyan citizen
  • Be a holder of first Degree from a university recognized in Kenya with a working experience of not less than two (2) years OR
  • Be a holder of a Diploma with Five (5) years‟ experience in Administration and Management.
  • Have qualification and Knowledge in Administration or Management.
  • Have geographical knowledge of the wards applied for.

Those who have worked in a similar position will have an added advantage.

The details of the posts can be accessed on the County’s website: www.nandi.go.ke

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to send their applications in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Nandi County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 802-30300,

Kapsabet

In addition, interested candidates applying for Job Groups ‘N and above are advised to submit copies of letters of clearance from:

  • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)-Tax Compliance Certificate ;
  • The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);
  • Directorate of Criminal Investigations;
  • Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); and
  • Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All applications should reach the office on or before Friday 2nd October, 2020 Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

