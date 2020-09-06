Job Group N – 6 POSTS,

Terms of Service- Permanent and Pensionable,

Work Station: Nandi County (For: Ol‟lessos Ward, Chemundu/Kapng‟etuny Ward, Kipkaren Ward, Kabisaga Ward, Kobujoi Ward and Chepterwai),

Salary: As prescribed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),

Responsibilities

Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative functions in the Ward;

Developing policies and plans;

Ensuring effective service delivery;

Coordinating developmental activities to empower the community;

Providing and maintaining infrastructure and facilities of public service;

Facilitating and coordinating citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services; and

Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen

Be a holder of first Degree from a university recognized in Kenya with a working experience of not less than two (2) years OR

Be a holder of a Diploma with Five (5) years‟ experience in Administration and Management.

Have qualification and Knowledge in Administration or Management.

Have geographical knowledge of the wards applied for.

Those who have worked in a similar position will have an added advantage.

The details of the posts can be accessed on the County’s website: www.nandi.go.ke

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to send their applications in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Nandi County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 802-30300,

Kapsabet

In addition, interested candidates applying for Job Groups ‘N and above are advised to submit copies of letters of clearance from:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)-Tax Compliance Certificate ;

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); and

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All applications should reach the office on or before Friday 2nd October, 2020 Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.