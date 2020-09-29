VACANCIES 31 -POSTS,

Terms of Service: 3 Years Contract,

Work Station: As advertised below,

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen aged 18 years and above;

Must be a holder of at least Certificate in ECDE offered by the Ministry of Education, KNEC or their equivalent;

Have a minimum of one year teaching experience in pre-primary or ECDE centers after training;

Ready to undergo effective Continuous Professional Development (CPD) training;

Must be willing to uphold standards of professionalism required in the teaching service as provided in the existing policies and regulations in Kenya;

Must be registered with Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Responsibilities

Prepare and develop play/learning materials for children;

Organize and facilitate play/learning activities in pre-primary and ECDE centers;

Facilitate curriculum implementation;

Ensure safety and security of children at the center;

Advice on children‟s feeding programme;

Should be conversant with applicable requirements of line Ministries.

Please Note: Priority will be given to a candidate meeting the above criteria and currently serving in a public ECDE center as advertised and should have a recommendation letter from the said center. One must be willing to work in any ECDE center within the county.

The details of the posts can be accessed on the County’s website: www.nandi.go.ke

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to send their applications in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Nandi County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 802-30300,

Kapsabet

In addition, interested candidates applying for Job Groups ‘N and above are advised to submit copies of letters of clearance from:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)-Tax Compliance Certificate ;

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); and

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All applications should reach the office on or before Friday 2nd October, 2020 Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.