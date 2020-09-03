Position: Office Assistant II

Grade: BRS 9

NO. Of Posts: 3

Advert NO. :No. 31/2020

reporting to: Senior Administration Officer

Responsibilities

Ensuring general cleanliness;

Preparing and serving refreshments;

Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;

Collecting and disposing waste including papers and ensuring general proper sanitation.

Qualifications

Is a Citizen of Kenya;

Has Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Has served as in the grade of Office Assistant III or equivalent for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Demonstrates computer literacy and

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to apply

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

Candidates are advised to apply for one position where they are most suited.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

All applicants shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post or position during the interview.

The completed application form should be emailed to brs@amsol.co.ke on or before 5th October, 2020.

interested and qualified persons are requested to download the full advert make their applications by completing ONE BRS Form. The application form and the detailed job requirements, duties and responsibilities for each position should be downloaded from either of the following websites; http://www.brs.go.ke, http://www.publicservice.go.ke or http://www.amsol.co.ke