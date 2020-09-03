REGULATORY, COMMUNICATIONS AND FIELD SERVICES OFFICER II – THREE (3) POSTS – V/NO.280/2020

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – 40,060 p.m (CSG 11)

House Allowance Ksh.4, 200 – 10, 000 p.m (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance Ksh. 4,000 p.m

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Three (3) year Contract, Renewable subject to satisfactory performance.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have a Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: – Law, Trade, Investments, Banking, Finance, Project Planning and management, Public Administration, Business Administration, Economics, Statistics, Commerce, Communication, Entrepreneurship or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities:

This in an entry and learning grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the supervision of a more senior officer and specific duties and responsibilities will include: –

assisting in compiling and updating data on the implementation status of various mandatory legal and regulatory changes for business reforms;

carrying out research/studies on ease of doing business;

compiling reports on emerging issues; and

assisting in preparing communication plans for reforms, training and capacity building of

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

shall be required to produce of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 12th October 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time).