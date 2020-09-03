Marania Farm

Cashiers

(3 Posts)

We are looking for a Cashier to manage all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.

You will be tasked in receiving payments and issuing receipts, and keeping track of all cash transactions.

You should have previous experience in a cashier, accounts assistant or customer service position and good knowledge of how cash registers operate.

You should also be available to take evening and weekend shifts occasionally.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage transactions with customers using cash registers

Scan goods and ensure pricing is accurate

Collect payments whether in cash or credit

Issue receipts, refunds and change

Redeem stamps and coupons

Cross-sell products and introduce new ones

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Greet customers when entering or leaving the store

Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas

Track transactions on balance sheets and report any discrepancies

Handle merchandise returns and exchanges

Minimum requirements & qualifications:

Degree in BA, accounts or finance or relevant field

Over 2 years’ experience

Work experience as a Retail Cashier or in a similar role in sales

Good math skills

Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS

Strong communication and time management skills

Customer satisfaction-oriented

Method of applications:

Only candidates who meet the above minimum requirements above must apply.

Send us your application through: marania@marania.co.ke so as to reach us not later than 15th October 2020.

Please indicate the position you are applying on the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates will be considered for an interview.