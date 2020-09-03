Marania Farm
Cashiers
(3 Posts)
We are looking for a Cashier to manage all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.
You will be tasked in receiving payments and issuing receipts, and keeping track of all cash transactions.
You should have previous experience in a cashier, accounts assistant or customer service position and good knowledge of how cash registers operate.
You should also be available to take evening and weekend shifts occasionally.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Manage transactions with customers using cash registers
- Scan goods and ensure pricing is accurate
- Collect payments whether in cash or credit
- Issue receipts, refunds and change
- Redeem stamps and coupons
- Cross-sell products and introduce new ones
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
- Greet customers when entering or leaving the store
- Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
- Track transactions on balance sheets and report any discrepancies
- Handle merchandise returns and exchanges
Minimum requirements & qualifications:
- Degree in BA, accounts or finance or relevant field
- Over 2 years’ experience
- Work experience as a Retail Cashier or in a similar role in sales
- Good math skills
- Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS
- Strong communication and time management skills
- Customer satisfaction-oriented
Method of applications:
Only candidates who meet the above minimum requirements above must apply.
Send us your application through: marania@marania.co.ke so as to reach us not later than 15th October 2020.
Please indicate the position you are applying on the subject line.
Only shortlisted candidates will be considered for an interview.