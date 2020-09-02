Closing date: September 27, 2020

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy-relevant multidisciplinary research. Our researchers address important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing. Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit two (2) Research Officers to work in the Health and Systems for Health Unit within the Research Division.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Coordinate and work with the project team in the development, review and translation of the project protocol, research tools and training manuals.

Coordinate community mobilization and sensitization of the community in relation to the research project.

Supervise and coordinate field work and laboratory activities in the execution of the research project to ensure timely implementation of field operations.

Monitor field work and ensure quality and timely data collection.

Lead the development of fieldwork progress reports as per the laid down schedule.

Ensure that all research ethics approvals and permits are obtained and guidance therein observed. Specific activities include participation in preparing documents for ethics review applications, translation of consent forms, ensuring that participant confidentiality is maintained and reporting of any breach of the same.

Coordinate all field logistical activities pertaining to the project including ethical reviews, research permits, meetings, transport etc.

Work closely with health facilities to coordinate patient recruitment for the study.

Contribute to manuscript development, technical reports and grant proposal development.

Ensure adherence of study teams to safety protocols to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Ensure laboratory procedures are appropriately conducted, sample transportation and storage are conducted as stipulated in the standard operating procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

· Master’s Degree in Public Health, Epidemiology or other Biomedical Sciences;

· At least two years’ post-qualification experience in research including coordinating field work or research activities related to specimen collection from human subjects, quantitative surveys and engaging with patients, collection and analysis, and software based data collection;

· Excellent communication (written and spoken) and interpersonal skills; and

· Experience working in slum communities, rural communities, hospital based studies will be an added advantage; and

· Some experience with qualitative data collection methods will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by September 27, 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org**

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of children**