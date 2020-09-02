The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) was set up in 2015 as set out in the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) act no. 22 of 2014 (and KNQF Regulations, 2018) to coordinate and harmonize the various levels of education; and to create a database of all qualifications in the country.

Registration and Accreditation Officer

Grade KNQA 6

Two (2) Posts

Ref No: KNQA/NO. 11/2020

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 54,164 to 72,695 pm

Leave Entitlement: 30 days per financial year

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:

i) Bachelor’s degree in Education, Engineering, Architecture, law, science, Agriculture, animal sciences or related field from a recognized university in Kenya;

ii) Short course in Quality assurance and accreditation (will be an added advantage);

iii) Fulfil the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution;

iv) Proficiency in computer applications.

Key Duties and responsibilities will entail assisting in;

i) Initiating the development of guidelines and tools for accreditation purposes;

ii) Collecting and collating data for the national data base of qualifications awarding institutions accredited in Kenya;

iii) Supporting institutions and individuals on accreditation of qualifications awarding institutions;

iv) Evaluating applications for accreditation and registration of Qualifications awarding Institutions (QAIs) and Qualifications;

v) Processing applications of accreditation Resource reviewers and facilitators;

vi) Organizing accreditation training and other workshops;

vii) Undertaking technical/full inspections of QAIs and preparing reports;

viii) Analyzing self-evaluation by Qualifications awarding institutions and reporting;

ix) Updating and maintaining the database of accredited and registered QAIs and national as well as recognized foreign Qualifications;

x) Monitoring and reporting on implementation of policies, regulations and guidelines on registration and accreditation;

xi) Monitoring and reporting on implementation of policies, regulations and guidelines on registration & accreditation of qualifications awarding institutions;

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the above specified criteria for any of the below named positions, submit (both electronically and hard copies) of your cover letter, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and your updated detailed Curriculum Vitae, your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees who are familiar with your qualifications and/or work experience to the address below and also create a profile and apply on the KNQA Employment portal – https://recruitment.knqa.go.ke/

Hard copy applications should be send to;

The Director General,

Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA)

Uchumi House, 6th Floor, Aga Khan Walk

P.O Box 72635-00200,

Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: +254-020-2100272.

Make your application on or before Friday, 2nd October 2020.

Please note that: KNQA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with Disabilities, Women and Candidates from marginalised regions are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals and certified copies of their National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts during interviews.