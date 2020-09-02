The KEMRI / University of Washington Study

External Job Announcement

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) in collaboration with the University of Washington (UW) is conducting Research studies in Kenya.

The KEMRI/UW research collaboration aims to conduct interdisciplinary, setting-specific research aimed at improving the lives of women and children in Kenya.

Specifically, our research strives to understand various infectious diseases afflicting these populations and testing interventions.

We are looking for staff who are motivated, committed, and honest to fill the following position in one of our Research studies; Evaluating the role of maternal breast milk composition and the gut microbiome on infant growth and development.

Community Health Worker (Study Counselor / Field Worker)

2 Positions

Job Group KMR/8

Location: Migori County and Referral Hospital

Job Description:

Responsible for guiding participants through the consenting process and study procedures.

Ensuring HIV testing and counseling to caregivers and children is delivered as per the study protocol.

Together with the study team ensure enrolled participants return to follow-up visits and follow up with participants who do not return.

Assist in sample collection, especially breast milk collection process

Together with the study team ensure samples are collected from the community level

Assist in delivering study-based community activities

Ensure study participants are reimbursed as per the protocol requirements

Ensure good working relationship in the working environment with colleagues, MOH staff, other partners, patients and clients at large.

Assist in accurate anthropometry taking and cleaning of the equipment used for collection of the same.

Assist with miscellaneous KEMRI/UW study activities including data entry, data query response, attend training, weekly reporting, etc.

Required Qualifications:

Diploma in the following fields; Community Health and Development, Nutrition, Social work or relevant qualification from a recognized Institution;

Proficiency in computer application; and

Three years of working experience as a counselor

Strong interpersonal, communication, and listening skills

Must be able to work in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability, and integrity

Ability to foster trust and open-communication with study participants

Basic computer skills

Fulfil the requirement of Chapter Six of the constitution

Preferred Qualifications:

Motorcycle riding license

Experience in participant’s follow-up/tracing

Experience working with breastfeeding mothers and providing lactation support

Experience working with infants

Experience in HIV Counseling

Experience with data entry

Speaking and understanding Luo or Kuria and Swahili language

Have worked in a research environment

Terms of Employment: One-year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a probation period for the first 3 months.

Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI salary scales.

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please CLICK HERE and complete the online application form. Also, send your certificates, an application letter and an updated CV that contains details of your qualifications, experience and the full time telephone number and names and addresses of 3 referees to Email address: kemriuwjobs@gmail.com no later than Friday 9th October, 2020 at 3.00 p.m.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN AND YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH CASES IMMEDIATELY.

Note: Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.