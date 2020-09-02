Job Title: Field Assistant (2 Positions)

Job Location: Nairobi County

Reports to Project Officer – Health and Nutrition

Contract terms

4 Months Contract

Medical Insurance for principal member only

Group Life Assurance Cover

WIBA Plus/Personal Accident Cover

Job Summary:

The jobholder will provide a field level support to the Sub County Health Management Teams to strengthen health system for improved quality of care at health facilities and in the communities while ensuring continuity of health services during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

Provide technical support to the Sub County Health Management Teams on the implementation of the health and nutrition project.

Assist the Project officer to provide technical support to the SCHMT and other stakeholders in the implementation of the project at the community level.

Work with the Sub County Teams to implement the joint work plans as agreed.

Liaise with the Sub County Teams focal persons to implement COVID -19 specific response actions in Health, Nutrition and WASH.

Provide periodic reports on the health and nutrition project activities at the community level.

Ensure programme quality control through implementation of monthly and quarterly M&E.

Work closely with the Project officer in monitoring the health and nutrition situation in target sub counties.

Work closely with MOH staffs/Partners to ensure all health facilities have adequate supplies of commodities at all times.

Provide technical support to MOH on IMAM Surge implementation.

Support with operationalizing of community Units and community mobilization activities; plan trainings , routinely engage Community Health Volunteers and Community Health Assistants;

Support with documentation of the programme implementation process to generate lesson learning as well as case studies;

Responding to Emergencies:

Participate and contribute as necessary towards Concern’s Emergency response as and when necessary

Comply with Concern’s health, safety and security guidelines during emergencies

Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies

To adhere to the standards of conduct outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies

To support and promote the standards outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies to their team, partner organisations and beneficiaries, and be committed to providing a safe working environment.

To contribute to the establishment of preventive measures to reduce the potential for abuse in Concern programme

Job Specification:

A Diploma in Food Science and Nutrition, Community development or other Health Sciences or related course.

At least one (1) years’ experience in implementing community projects in a similar role.

Experience working in the Nairobi informal settlements is preferred.

Strong written and oral communication, good computing and report writing skills.

Be able to work independently, as well as in a team.

Be willing to accept responsibility and to show good judgment, initiative, and resourcefulness

Fluency in both spoken and written language in English and Kiswahili.

Disclaimer Clause

This job description is not exhaustive and may be revised by the line manager from time to time.

Concern has a Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies which have been developed to ensure the maximum protection of programme participants, especially beneficiaries, from abuse and exploitation, and to clarify the responsibilities of Concern staff, partner organisations, and anyone engaged by Concern or visiting our programmes, and the standards of behaviour expected of them. In this context all Concern staff have a responsibility to the organisation to strive for, and maintain, the highest standards in the day-to-day conduct of their work in accordance with Concern’s core values and mission. Any candidate offered a job with Concern will be expected to sign the Code of Conduct and Associated Policies as appendices to their contract of employment. By signing the Concern Code of Conduct and Associated Policies candidates demonstrate they have understood its content and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents. Any breach of the Concern Code of Conduct and Associated Policies by employees of Concern during the course of their employment will result in disciplinary action up to, and including, dismissal.

Concern’ is the trading name of ‘Concern Worldwide’, a company limited by guarantee, registered number 39647; registered charity number CHY 5745, registered in Ireland, registered address is 52-55 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Follow Concern online: www.concern.net

How to Apply

Interested candidates, who meet the above requirements, should send their CV and Cover Letter Only to nairobi.hr@concern.net with the subject of the email as ‘**Field Assistant’** by Thursday 17thSeptember 2020.Each application should include three (3) referees who can validate technical expertise.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.