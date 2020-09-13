Saturday September 12, 2020 – A contingent of armed police officers surrounded the house of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, on Friday night and on Saturday morning in a bid to arrest him for his recent political utterances that appeared to be abusive towards President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

According to reports, a section of residents barricaded the road with logs and tractors to stop police officers from accessing the MP’s house.

In addition, the residents, who were screaming and shouting, were daring to shoot police officers with their poisoned arrows.

The MP’s home was in total darkness and officers could be heard asking Sudi to surrender.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the officers are said to have broken into the home but could not find the MP.

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, who is also Sudi’s legal counsel, was heard negotiating with the officers, promising that Sudi will surrender to the police on Monday.

Shollei questioned the officers’ decision to arrest the lawmaker at night, rather than during the day, when he held a rally in Eldoret town.

“The police should have investigated the culture in this area, you do not go to someone’s place at night, when you do, it is an act of war and people think that you want to kill the person,” she stated.

The Woman Rep added that the police were causing unnecessary tension in the area.

“If anything happens, the police will be held accountable,” Shollei declared.

Earlier in the week, Sudi came under condemnation for utterances he made against the first family, specifically Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

