Saturday September 12, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has lambasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his utterances on the revenue sharing formula.

In a meeting with Taita Taveta residents on Thursday, Raila said that most of the Senators opposed to the formula do not have the interests of the country at heart.

All the six Coastal Counties but Lamu stand to lose billions if the new formula, which emphasizes population as the biggest parameter in the division of revenue, is implemented.

Raila said that three Senators who were controversially arrested last month had called police to arrest them and that it had nothing to do with the revenue formula.

Senators Christopher Lagat (Bomet), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) were controversially arrested on the day of the vote and taken to their home Counties.

They were later released without being charged.

“No Senator was arrested by police to stop them from discussing the Revenue Formula.”

“They sent police Google location Pin to their houses with a message ‘Kujeni mnishike’,” Raila said.

In his reaction to Raila Odingam, Murkomen claimerd said that Baba had lost his mind and should be sanitized.

“If @RailaOdinga was to become President it will be a terrible mistake. Now he is saying 3 Senators called @IG_NPS to arrest them, take them from Nairobi to Bomet, Kakamega & Samburu to avoid voting. What kind of justice system is this? Tinga has lost his mind he should sanitize & stay home,” Murkomen said.

