Saturday September 12, 2020 – A contingent of heavily armed police officers laid siege on Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi’s home and after four hours managed to break into the house but failed to arrest him.

The MP disappeared into thin air with the help of his ardent supporters who blocked the road leading to Sudi’s home with logs, stones and tractors to stop police from accessing the controversial lawmaker’s compound.

Sudi managed to escape the dragnet leaving behind hundreds of police officers who ransacked the house for hours.

The home was literally dark with locals screaming and daring to shoot police with poisoned arrows.

Locals claim that three people including the MP’s brother and an uncle are currently admitted in hospital undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds.

They accused the police of terrorizing them the entire night.

Police also unsuccessfully raided the MP’s house at Elgon View Estate but did not find him.

Susan Mutai, a local, said they never slept in the night.

“This was like a military zone last night, we endured suffering in the hands of police who beat anyone they met within the neighbourhood.”

“It was wrong to raid the house.”

“None of us slept in the houses because of gunshot and screams,” stated Susan Mutai, Sudi’s neighbor.

Philip Songony, a Kapseret resident, faulted the Government over the night raids, saying it was unnecessary.

“Gunshots were all over, we did not know what was happening.”

“It is wrong for the government to subject innocent locals to untold suffering,” he said.

