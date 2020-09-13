Saturday September 12, 2020 – Igembe South MP, John Mwirigi, is nursing injuries after angry residents rained blows and kicks on him as well as pelted stones at his car.

Mwirigi allegedly wanted to address the crowd in a meeting that had been convened by Agriculture CS, Peter Munya, but the crowd booed him.

“He wanted to address the residents but some accused him of gatecrashing the meeting.”

“They did not allow him to speak and that is when Mwirigi lost his temper and engaged in an exchange of words with the crowd and in no time, the crowd had landed blows on him,” a witness narrated.

Police officers present were forced to shoot in the air to disperse the angry residents and escort the MP to his vehicle and later to Maua Police Station where he recorded a statement.

By this time CS Munya and other leaders who were also in attendance including; East Africa Legislative Assembly MP, Mpuru Aburi, and Executive Director Pan Africa Climate, Justice Mithika Mzalendo, had already left.

According to Mwirigi, the chaos had resulted from area residents politicking on development matters.

The incident came days after Mbeere South MP, Geoffrey Kingagi Muturi, was forced to flee from a public function as angry residents were baying for his blood for failing them in terms of development.

