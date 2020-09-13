Saturday, 12 September 2020 – While appearing in a recent interview on Jalang’o TV, Guardian Angel confirmed that he is madly in love with 50 year old Esther Musila, a mother of three.

The 31 year gospel singer said that he had chosen Esther to be his wife despite their age difference of twenty years.

He further narrated how they met through Classic 105 presenter, Maina Kageni, and as they say, the rest is history.

Esther also confirmed in the same interview that she had chosen Guardian Angel to be her husband.

She said that she wants to spend the rest of her life enjoying life with her youthful husband.

In this latest video that Guardian shared on his Instagram page, he is seen goofing around in the gym with his sexy cougar like teenage lovers.

She was shaking her voluptuous hips like a 20 year old and it’s without a doubt that this woman is hot despite being 50 and giving birth to three kids aged 29, 26 and 22.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST