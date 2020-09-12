Location: Nairobi

Our client, a supermarket chain, is recruiting an Accounts Receivable to join their growing team.

Job summary:

Ensure accuracy and efficiency of operations, processing and monitoring incoming payments, and securing revenue by verifying and posting receipts.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Process accounts and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures
  • Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data
  • Prepare bills, invoices and bank deposits
  • Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.
  • Verify discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues
  • Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients
  • Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status

Key Requirements

  • Proven working experience as Accounts Receivable Clerk or accountant
  • Solid understanding of basic accounting principles, fair credit practices and collection regulations
  • Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
  • Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
  • Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets and accounting software
  • Proficiency in English and in MS Office
  • Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
  • High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
  • BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration

 How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

