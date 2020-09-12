TWELVE (12) POSTS CSG 16,
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable,
Salary Scale: Ksh.14, 610 – Ksh. 16, 250 P.M,
Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,610 per month,
House Allowance – Depending on duty station,
Leave Allowance – as existing in the Civil/Service,
Commuter Allowance – Ksh. 3,000 per Month,
Medical Cover – as provided by the Government,
Annual Leave – 30 working days per financial year,
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
- have passed the suitability test for grade III;
- Possess a valid Driving License free from current endorsements for class(es) of vehicle (s) an officer is required to drive;
- attended a First Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St John Ambulance or the Kenya Institute of Highways and Technology(KIHBT) or any other recognized institution; and
- A valid certificate of Good conduct from the Kenya Police and
- At least two (2) years driving Experience
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities for this level will entail;
- Driving a motor vehicle as authorized;
- Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle;
- Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;
- Ensuring safety of the passengers and/or goods therein; and
- Maintaining cleanliness of vehicle
How To Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing one PSC2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Public Service Commission’s websites: www.publicservice.go.ke
For more details on salary scale, requirements for appointment, duties and responsibilities, visit the following website www.transport.go.ke or www.mygov.go.ke.
Completed PSC 2 (2016) application form can be sent to: –
The Cabinet Secretary
Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development
State Department of Infrastructure
P.O. Box 30260-00100
Nairobi
OR
Hand delivered to the State Department of Infrastructure Human Resource Management registry, Transcom House, 5th Floor or email to transportandinfrastructure2@gmail.com on or before 6th October, 2020.
Please Note:
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates.