TWELVE (12) POSTS CSG 16,

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable,

Salary Scale: Ksh.14, 610 – Ksh. 16, 250 P.M,

Basic Salary: Ksh. 14,610 per month,

House Allowance – Depending on duty station,

Leave Allowance – as existing in the Civil/Service,

Commuter Allowance – Ksh. 3,000 per Month,

Medical Cover – as provided by the Government,

Annual Leave – 30 working days per financial year,

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

have passed the suitability test for grade III;

Possess a valid Driving License free from current endorsements for class(es) of vehicle (s) an officer is required to drive;

attended a First Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St John Ambulance or the Kenya Institute of Highways and Technology(KIHBT) or any other recognized institution; and

A valid certificate of Good conduct from the Kenya Police and

At least two (2) years driving Experience

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities for this level will entail;

Driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle;

Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

Ensuring safety of the passengers and/or goods therein; and

Maintaining cleanliness of vehicle

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing one PSC2 (Revised 2016) application form. The form may be downloaded from the Public Service Commission’s websites: www.publicservice.go.ke

For more details on salary scale, requirements for appointment, duties and responsibilities, visit the following website www.transport.go.ke or www.mygov.go.ke.

Completed PSC 2 (2016) application form can be sent to: –

The Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development

State Department of Infrastructure

P.O. Box 30260-00100

Nairobi

OR

Hand delivered to the State Department of Infrastructure Human Resource Management registry, Transcom House, 5th Floor or email to transportandinfrastructure2@gmail.com on or before 6th October, 2020.

Please Note: