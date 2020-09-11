Friday September 11, 2020 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has raised serious concerns about a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta to bypass the Senate in the passage of his controversial revenue sharing formula.

Speaking yesterday, Kina accused Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, of formulating a plan to sideline the Senate on the revenue formula stalemate on orders from above.

He claimed that Kang’ata was behind a proposed amendment to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act to facilitate disbursement of County funds without the formula.

Kang’ata confirmed that the amendment would be brought before the house.

He denied, however, that it was a move to bypass the Senate.

However, Ledama, a vocal member of the Team Kenya faction which has opposed the formula, vowed to oppose the amendment.

“Now Sen. Kang’ata wants to cleverly bypass the Senate by working with the National Treasury and National Assembly to amend the PFM act to release some funds to counties!”

“If allowed to do so it will be the end of the Senate and devolution,” he wrote.

Kang’ata sought to justify the disbursement of funds to facilitate the smooth running of County Government operations.

“PFM amendment bill will be tabled before the house for debate and discussion.”

“In any event, regulation 134 of the PFM regulations allow monies to be released to counties pending passage of CARA,” he revealed.

He insisted, however, that assertions that the Senate was being pushed out of the revenue debate were false.

The Senate is expected to resume debate on the formula on Tuesday, September 14th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST