Friday, September 11, 2020 – Some ladies don’t mind their hygiene down there and the smell emanating from their privates can suffocate you.

From this video going viral on social media, the slay queen wanted to put on a show for the guy but things went south pretty fast.

The guy almost chocked on the foul smell emanating from the couchie and had to escape in search of fresh air.

Ladies, please mind your hygiene down there!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST