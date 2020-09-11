Friday, September 11, 2020 – Technology has disrupted the dating culture and made it easier for people to find love with just a click of the button.

We have seen couples who met on various social media platforms and are happily married.

It is for this reason that this beautiful Kenyan lady, who is sick and tired of being lonely, decided to put it on twitter and asked interested guys to slide into her DM.

“I want a boyfriend.

“Aki i have no one to talk to my dms dry af

“I also miss someone to cuddle and spoon with

“You can RT, the loml could be on your TL” she wrote.

A few hours later, she shared a screenshot showing over 100 messages in her DM from desperate men shooting their shots.

This shows that there are so many men out there who are single but don’t have the guts to make a move on women.

See the posts and reactions below.













