Friday September 11, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, brought Eldoret Town to a standstill after he led demonstrations against what he termed as harassment of Deputy President William Ruto.

Hundreds of youths and boda boda riders accompanied Sudi, chanting pro-Ruto slogans, around the otherwise calm town.

The demonstrations were largely peaceful and culminated in a speech by the sharp-tongued legislator.

“We do not have important things to discuss but we just wanted to show those who held demonstrations against Ruto in Kisii that we can also hold a bigger one.”

“Demonstrations will not solve the challenges facing this country.”

“On that discussion that we have been having, we have closed that talk after the President spoke.”

“But we want our Deputy President to be respected.”

“It cannot be that when Murathe speaks, nothing is done to him,” the MP said.

The MP complained on Thursday night that he was under siege from police officers who were planning to arrest him.

“Two lorries ferrying police officers are currently at Kapseret Shopping Centre while two cars are now at my gate,” Sudi said on Thursday night.

