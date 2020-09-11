Friday September 11, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has described joining politics as one of his biggest regrets.

Venting on social media, the embattled Governor sparked speculation on his political future with the cryptic message.

He explained that he had abandoned his people, and will seek forgiveness as he charts his next move.

“I swear I regret joining politics.”

“It was one of the worst decisions I have ever made.”

“As I retire to bed, I pray that God forgives me of the ignorance that led me to abandon his people in the wilderness after being forced by circumstances.”

“Lord forgive me.”

“Tomorrow lies in your hands and because you live I can courageously forge forward,” he wrote.

Sonko is currently facing a Ksh357 million graft case and is set to take a plea for the second time on Monday.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) amended his charge sheet to add abuse of office.

Sonko’s wrangles with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) since he signed a deal transferring various County functions to the National Government have also contributed to his current political quagmire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST