Friday, September 11, 2020 – A 23-year old man is on the run after he killed his 70 year old father and set the body on fire.

The shocking incident happened on Thursday evening in Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County.

The suspect, who has been identified as Michael Muchiri, is said to have ambushed his elderly father on his way back from work and hit him with a blunt object on the head.

The father died on the spot.

Muchiri then doused the body in petrol and set it ablaze.

Muchiri’s mother stepped out of the house following the commotion and found her husband’s body burning.

She moved quickly andput out the fire that was consuming her spouse’s body.

The suspect had hitherto exhibited traits of violence according to his sister identified as Rebecca Wangari.

According to Wangari, they had suggested that he (Muchiri) be taken for a mental check-up and subsequent rehabilitation after he threatened to harm all his family members with an axe.

The body of the suspect’s father was taken to Murang’a Level 5 Hospital morgue while a manhunt has been launched for Muchiri, who is still on the run.

