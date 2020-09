Friday, September 11, 2020 – Sexy British lingerie model, Demi Rose, has left men salivating after she stripped down and paraded her eye-popping curves on Instagram.

The 25-year-old has been sharing racy photos and steamy videos from Ibiza where she is vacationing.

In the latest photos, she posed completely naked while relaxing in a hot tub.

Check out the thirst traps below.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.