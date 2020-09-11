Friday September 11, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has revealed the name of a Kalenjin tycoon who the deep state is using to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Deep State comprises of a group of wheel dealers and conmen surrounding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Friday, Sudi accused businessman Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki of being in secret meetings with members of the deep state to incite the Kalenjin community against Ruto’s bid in 2022.

Buzeki is among top aspirants looking to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago in Uasin Gishu but Sudi says the businessman should be investigated over the night meetings he is holding.

Buzeki decamped from Jubilee last year and joined Chama Cha Mashinani, which is led by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

Sources said that he has been meeting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, who are opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

