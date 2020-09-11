Friday, September 11, 2020 – Third Way Alliance party has threatened to sue its ousted former party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, for stealing Sh 5 million meant for party activities.

In a letter by lawyer Edwin Saluny on behalf of the Party, Aukot has been asked to pay the amount in seven days or risk “recovery action” at his own costs.

The party says he used its offices to conduct private business for his law firm, EA LAW consulting, hence they will charge him a monthly rent of Sh150,000.

He is also said to have used the party offices for sex parties where he impregnated a dozen of Nairobi gals.

“On diverse dates between February 2018 and August 2020, you used our client’s offices to conduct your private commercial business under EA LAW consulting, full particulars and information whereof is well within your knowledge. A proper computation of the period within which you unlawfully used our clients’ offices is for a period of 30 months. To that extent, our client’s charges are at the rate of Sh150,000 per month,” the letter reads in part.

Aukot is also accused of sponsoring goons to break a door to the offices, which has been valued at Sh 500,000.

Aukot was expelled as the Party Leader two days ago over lack of transparency and financial impropriety.

