Friday, September 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta made a stopover in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Thursday while on his way to inspect a road that will connect Nairobi, Kiambu and Murang’a Counties.

During the visit, President Kenyatta seized the moment to address a recent bouts of politicking in which his family was insulted by Emurua Dikir MP, Johanna Ngeno and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, who are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

“Wale watu washenzi wanaenda huko wakitukana mama yangu, waambieni wakatukane mama zao wachaane na mama yangu (the silly people insulting my mother, tell them to insult their mothers instead,” President Uhuru said.

The President explained that although he is still young, he has no qualms about leaving State House when his term in office lapses.

But as the President was addressing a small crowd, some of the youth appeared unmoved by his presence and even walked away from the meeting to continue with their daily hustles.

Here is a photo of Kikuyu youths walking away from Uhuru’s rally in Ruaka.

