Friday September 11, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto brought Kisii town to a standstill yesterday during his tour of Kisii County.

This was after flying from Nairobi where he had attended an urgent Cabinet meeting in State House convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thousands flocked the streets to receive DP Ruto despite violent protests from some youths who warned him against touring the County.

“They said I wouldn’t come but here I am.”

“Raise your hands to show them that I have arrived.”

“Those who have been plotting to cause chaos should know that we are not fools.”

“If they want to fight they should bring their children and wifes to fight each other,” Ruto stated.

Ruto also welcomed Kisii County ODM Chair, Samuel Omwando, who has abandoned Raila’s party to join Jubilee.

In July, Omwando was accused by ODM of being a mole after he secretly visited Ruto’s home in Karen, Nairobi.

