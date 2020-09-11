Friday September 11, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans to forgive Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for questioning his source of wealth.

On Thursday, Raila, who was touring Taita Taveta to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), wondered where Ruto gets money to contribute in harambees and church functions.

“You see him (Ruto) giving out wheelbarrows, motorbikes and water tanks to the youth to do business.”

“How can one man donate Sh 100 million in a month yet his salary is less than KSh 2 million?” He posed.

“Where does he get all these money and it is not accounted for by the Government?” Raila asked.

But in a rejoinder, Ruto who was in a fundraiser in Kisii County, asked Kenyans to forgive Raila Odinga because he didn’t know the real meaning of “hustlers”.

“I forgive that man (Raila).”

“His father was a Vice President and was born and driven on a car.”

“He was taken to a supermarket and didn’t go to a kiosk or knew what a boda boda is.”

“Let’s just forgive him because hajui mambo ya mahustlers (He isn’t aware what hustling means),” the DP clapped back.

The Kenyan DAILY POST