Location: Nairobi

Our client, a supermarket chain, is looking for a responsible Personal Assistant to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. You will work on a one-to-one basis on a variety of tasks related to the manager’s working life and communication.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Act as the point of contact between the manager and internal/external clients
  • Screen and direct phone calls and distribute correspondence
  • Handle requests and queries appropriately
  • Manage diary and schedule meetings and appointments
  • Make travel arrangements
  • Take dictation and minutes
  • Source office supplies
  • Produce reports, presentations and briefs
  • Devise and maintain office filing system

Key Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a Personal Assistant
  • Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
  • MS Office and English proficiency
  • Outstanding organizational and time management skills
  • Up-to-date with the latest office gadgets and applications
  • Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • Discretion and confidentiality
  • Bachelor’s degree

 How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

