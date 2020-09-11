Location: Nairobi

Our client, a supermarket chain, is looking for a responsible Personal Assistant to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. You will work on a one-to-one basis on a variety of tasks related to the manager’s working life and communication.

Key Responsibilities:

Act as the point of contact between the manager and internal/external clients

Screen and direct phone calls and distribute correspondence

Handle requests and queries appropriately

Manage diary and schedule meetings and appointments

Make travel arrangements

Take dictation and minutes

Source office supplies

Produce reports, presentations and briefs

Devise and maintain office filing system

Key Requirements

Proven work experience as a Personal Assistant

Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

MS Office and English proficiency

Outstanding organizational and time management skills

Up-to-date with the latest office gadgets and applications

Ability to multitask and prioritize daily workload

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Discretion and confidentiality

Bachelor’s degree

How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.