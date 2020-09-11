Friday, September 11, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, received a heroic welcome in Eldoret this morning, days after he was accused of abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

In what has been termed as a racial slur by ethnic chauvinists, Oscar Sudi told Uhuru and Mama Ngina that they don’t own Kenyans as they think.

Sudi’s remarks attracted huge condemnations from hypocrites who accused the Tanga Tanga lawmaker of abusing mothers across the country.

However, on Friday, Sudi who is a lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto, led a peaceful demonstration in Eldoret saying that he didn’t insult anyone’s mother as portrayed by some leaders.

Sudi, who addressed thousands of Eldoret residents, insisted that he will never apologise to Uhuru and members of his family saying his remarks had been “blown out of proportion”.

Here are photos of Sudi’s mega rally in Eldoret on Friday.









The Kenyan DAILY POST