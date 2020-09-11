Friday, September 11, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has ridiculed Deputy President William Ruto for calling himself a hustler.

Speaking in Taita Taveta County when popularising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Thursday, Joho said Coast people are not hustlers and therefore the DP should stop misleading them.

“It is absurd for the Deputy President to claim to represent the poor.”

“Which hustler flies across the country with fleets of cars and helicopters,” Joho posed.

He also pointed out that Ruto has opted for early campaigns.

He accused DP Ruto of being behind politicians accused of hate-mongering.

Meanwhile, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, has said that the BBI is the only way Kenyans can solve all historical injustices.

Taita Taveta Governor, Granton Samboja, on his part asked residents to support the handshake so as to benefit from development projects.

“The handshake has created a good working relationship between Counties and the national Government.”

“Let us all support it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST