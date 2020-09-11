WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach. Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:

Reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products · Attracted global investment to continue fuelling our growth and vision

Supported the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country · Grown from a start-up to mid-sized company

WHAT YOU’LL DO

We are looking to add a Front Office Attendant with amazing interpersonal skills to our Operations team. You will be excited to warmly attend to visitors and provide top notch assistance. You will also enjoy professionally handling inquiries either physically, via phone or email. Finally, you will be thrilled to handle a range of administrative duties which include booking meeting rooms, receiving and dispatching parcels as well as making travel arrangements for company staff.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Attending to Visitors

Receiving all visitors while maintaining security by logging them in a visitor’s register, issuing them with visitor’s passes and notifying company staff of their respective visitors’ arrival

Assisting visitors and customers with the appropriate PPEs to access specific sections of the company

Directing permitted service delivery/contractors to the various departments/offices to render their services

Monitoring of people coming and going through the reception doors, and beware of and report any suspicious activity

Handling Phone Calls and Inquiries

Handling inquiries physically, via phone and email and/or referring them in a professional manner, while providing correct information

Transferring incoming and outgoing calls; clearly determining the purpose of the call and forwarding appropriately.

Taking and delivering messages accurately and completely

Attending to walk-in customers and aiding them to make purchases by communicating the prices, product attributes and providing samples where available

Maintaining the Reception Area

Ensuring the reception office is always tidy and organized

Organizing and maintaining relevant reading materials for visitors i.e. company brochures on products and safety

Managing office supplies within the reception such as stationery and equipment, reordering and reporting any malfunction.

Handling Administrative Duties

Booking of meeting rooms and informing the participants accordingly

Setting up the meeting room with the necessary stationery and equipment, and organizing catering for the meeting

Receiving and dispatching parcels, and promptly ensuring the outgoing parcels are ready for pick-up, and incoming parcels are passed to the relevant staff on a timely basis

Scheduling and following up on appointments for company visitors and staff

Making travel arrangements and bookings for company staff on offsite duties/assignments as requested.

Updating records and filing documents related to front office operations.

Performing ad-hoc administration duties and any other relevant duties assigned from time to time.

CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

You have training/ experience in administration

You have excellent customer service skills

You have great interpersonal abilities

You have top-of-the-line organizational skills

You are enthusiastic with the ability to handle multiple tasks at once

You have great time management skills

How To Apply

Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online– use the Common Application- All positions form