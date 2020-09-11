Friday, September 11, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has revealed that he suffered a lot in 2018 when he abused President Uhuru Kenyatta by calling him as Mtoto wa Mbwa (child of a dog).

Speaking on Friday when he accompanied Starehe MP, Charles Njagua, to South B to launch development projects, Babu claimed that he suffered a lot before the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

However, Babu said that he is currently enjoying the fruits of the handshake and urged the President to mercilessly punish those who are abusing him like Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and his Emurua Dikir counterpart, Johanna Ngeno.

“Nobody has suffered more than Babu Owino when fighting Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“I was taken to the Industrial Area and they squeezed all my body parts.”

“However, we had the handshake and we spoke.”

“There were two handshakes, the first one between Uhuru and Raila and the second one between Uhuru and Babu.”

“Since the handshake, we have been working together.”

“In fact, I can proudly say I’m part of the deep state.”

“Those who are talking of the deep state, mimi nko pale ndani kabisa.”

“Let us have unity and support the BBI,” Babu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST