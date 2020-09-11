Location: Nairobi
Our client, a supermarket chain, is recruiting an Accounts Receivable to join their growing team.
Job summary:
Ensure accuracy and efficiency of operations, processing and monitoring incoming payments, and securing revenue by verifying and posting receipts.
Key Responsibilities:
- Process accounts and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures
- Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data
- Prepare bills, invoices and bank deposits
- Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.
- Verify discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues
- Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients
- Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status
Key Requirements
- Proven working experience as Accounts Receivable Clerk or accountant
- Solid understanding of basic accounting principles, fair credit practices and collection regulations
- Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records
- Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers
- Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets and accounting software
- Proficiency in English and in MS Office
- Customer service orientation and negotiation skills
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration
How To Apply
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.