OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR II – TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY (250) POSTS – V/NO.273/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – Ksh. 41,260 p.m. (CSG 11)

House Allowance: Ksh. 4, 200 – 10, 000 (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 4, 000p.m.

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

a Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies or Business and Office Management from a university recognized in Kenya; OR

a Bachelors degree in Social Sciences from a university recognized in Kenya plus a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution.

Duties and responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will include: –

taking oral dictation;

word and data processing;

managing e-office;

operating office equipment;

handling telephone calls and appointments;

maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;

maintaining office protocol;

ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;

maintaining an up to date filing system in the office; and

supervision of office cleanliness.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note: