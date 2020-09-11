OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR II – TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY (250) POSTS – V/NO.273/2020
Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – Ksh. 41,260 p.m. (CSG 11)
House Allowance: Ksh. 4, 200 – 10, 000 (Depending on duty station)
Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 4, 000p.m.
Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
Medical Cover: As provided by the government
Terms of Service: Three (3) years contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- a Bachelors degree in Secretarial Studies or Business and Office Management from a university recognized in Kenya; OR
- a Bachelors degree in Social Sciences from a university recognized in Kenya plus a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution.
Duties and responsibilities
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will include: –
- taking oral dictation;
- word and data processing;
- managing e-office;
- operating office equipment;
- handling telephone calls and appointments;
- maintaining office diary and travel itineraries;
- maintaining office protocol;
- ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;
- maintaining an up to date filing system in the office; and
- supervision of office cleanliness.
How To Apply
Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke
Please Note:
- Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
- Serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.
- Those who applied earlier need not re-apply. Applications should reach the Commission on or before 29th September 2020 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time)