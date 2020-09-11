The County Government of Nyeri wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following position

Senior Administration Officer / Senior Ward Administrators), Job Group “L”- 10 Posts

The holders will report to the respective assistant Director, administrative services (sub- county administrators),

Responsibilities

Establishing networks and linkages with the relevant stakeholders

Handling public concerns and

Monitoring and evaluation of community

Facilitating mobilization of resources at the local

Facilitating citizen participation in the development

Overseeing occupation Health and Safety issues, and promoting ethics and principles of good

Analyzing and compiling data on development

Liaising with relevant stakeholders in organizing citizen public participation forums

Facilitating intra and inter- governmental relations and conflict

Initiating development activities at local

Identifying development

Disseminating information to the

Providing linkage between the office and the

Submitting of periodic reports to the immediate supervisor

Performing any other duty that may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen

Have minimum three (3) years’ experience in administration in the public or private

Bachelor’s Degree in Administration, Business Administration, Community Development or any other Social Science from a recognized institution in Kenya,

Compliance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

Hard copy of duly filled Employment Form together with the required documents should be sent or hand delivered to:

THE SECRETARY,

NYERI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD, MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS

FORMER DIVISIONAL SUPPLIES OFFICES P.O BOX 90-10100,

NYERI

CELLPHONE: 0745342000 / 0733977003

All applications (hard delivered or through post office) should be received on or before 25th September 2020 at 5.00pm

Note: