Thursday September 10, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga made an impromptu stop in Taita Taveta yesterday to drum up support for his BBI besides tearing Deputy President William Ruto into pieces.

Speaking from Wundanyi, Mwatate, Raila appeared to hit out at Ruto with his youth empowerment program.

“Monies meant for the public is ending up in individual’s pockets, when some steal money, they run to the church to make donations.”

“They also run to women groups and youth and buying wheelbarrows and water tanks to help them, all that is rubbish,” noted Raila.

He claimed that development should not be approached using such initiatives and called for misappropriated funds to be redirected back to the Government.

Ruto has been hosting women and youth in his Karen residence to donate water tanks, wheelbarrows and car washing machines to start up businesses to help them in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic has rendered many jobless.

The program was rolled out to benefit youth from various vulnerable communities with artists and musicians also benefiting from the initiative.

Raila also spared time to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that he reiterated will soon resume its rallies across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST