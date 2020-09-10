Thursday September 10, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto had a bone to pick with Interior Coordination Ministry Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, during his visit to Kisii County on Thursday.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that turned up to welcome him, Ruto warned Matiang’i to stop misusing police officers and the provincial administration to undermine his political campaign.

According to the DP, Matiang’i was misusing the police and chiefs to do politics instead of their job of providing security to Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I only want everyone to do their work.”

“But there are people who have been misusing them by giving them orders to go disrupt certain meetings.”

“Hiyo ni upumbavu (that is stupidity).”

“Respect the Police Service, Chiefs and the Provincial administration should stop taking sides in police.”

“If you want to contest for a political seat, leave alone the police and the provincial administration and come face me on the ground.”

“They have also been giving money to young men to disrupt meetings, we are telling them shame on you.”

“We don’t have any more fools in Kisii,” Ruto said.

The DP’s visit on Thursday morning drew protests from a group of youths who held demonstrations castigating him.

The group was armed with crude weapons, lit tyres along roads within Kisii town, as they chanted anti-Ruto slogans.

Armed police responded to the scene with tear gas in efforts to disperse the protesters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST